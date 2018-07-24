Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) versus BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) Head to Head Survey

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BNP PARIBAS/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and BNP PARIBAS/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.23 billion 0.85 $939.07 million $0.69 11.54 BNP PARIBAS/S $55.61 billion 1.37 $8.77 billion $3.90 7.83

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De. BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 16.47% 14.98% 1.44% BNP PARIBAS/S 17.19% 11.36% 0.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and BNP PARIBAS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 0 1 3 0 2.75 BNP PARIBAS/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than BNP PARIBAS/S.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. The company also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, it offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury solutions, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is based in Paris, France.

