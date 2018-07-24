Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Societe Generale set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria opened at €6.65 ($7.82) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

