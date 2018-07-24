Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.25 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

PNC stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $144.54. 7,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,195. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

