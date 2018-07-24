Badger Meter’s (BMI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in a research note released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $45.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of Badger Meter opened at $52.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.67. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $53.30.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $17,433,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 302,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $5,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Badger Meter by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

