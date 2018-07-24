B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of Gulfport Energy opened at $11.75 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 95,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.