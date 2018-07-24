Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. William Blair started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Axon Enterprise opened at $74.89 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 277.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.83. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $152,859.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,443.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,200 shares of company stock worth $16,123,694 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 67,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,546.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 32,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

