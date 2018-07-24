Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €67.40 ($79.29) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. equinet set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.50 ($74.71) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axel Springer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.35 ($78.06).

Shares of FRA:SPR opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Monday. Axel Springer has a one year low of €49.45 ($58.18) and a one year high of €73.80 ($86.82).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

