Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Bought by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management grew its position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,048 shares during the quarter. Avon Products makes up 6.8% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 2.14% of Avon Products worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVP. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Avon Products stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 115,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,734. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $627.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avon Products had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Zijderveld bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $482,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,031,742 shares of company stock worth $1,975,876. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

