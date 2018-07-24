AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 5102274 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan acquired 184,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $392,301.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 236,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $503,700.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 747,701 shares of company stock worth $1,550,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVEO. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

