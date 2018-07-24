Avangrid Inc (AGR) Holdings Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,109,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,702,000 after purchasing an additional 859,144 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 311,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,289,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 165,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,626 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid opened at $52.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 78.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.