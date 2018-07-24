AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.58. 704,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.16). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 37,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.