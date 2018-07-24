AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Receives $730.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 823,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AutoZone by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone traded down $2.24, hitting $712.54, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $497.29 and a twelve month high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. AutoZone’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

