Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.85. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.15). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $4,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Autoliv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv traded down $1.39, reaching $103.16, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 17,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,406. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

