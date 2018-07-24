Autoliv (ALV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2018 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $176.00.

7/16/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Autoliv was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/9/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/9/2018 – Autoliv was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On Jul 1, 2018 Autoliv has closed the spin-off of its electronics segment, Veoneer, Inc. This spin-off completes the process is in line with its strategy to establish its electronics segment as a separate entity. The underlying aim was to create two isolated entities, capable of catering to two different markets, with separate product offerings. For full-year 2018, Autoliv has provided a positive outlook for its Passive Safety business while estimating negative growth for its other business, i.e. Electronics Systems. It is undertaking innovative product launches, acquisitions and JVs, which are likely to boost sales. In order to boost shareholder confidence, the company actively pursues capital deployment strategies.”

7/5/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “On Jul 1, 2018 Autoliv has closed the spin-off of its electronics segment, Veoneer, Inc. This spin-off completes the process is in line with its strategy to establish its electronics segment as a separate entity. The underlying aim was to create two isolated entities, capable of catering to two different markets, with separate product offerings. In the last three months, shares of Autoliv have underperformed the industry it belongs to. Also, high debt and stiff competition in passive safety products from its peers are few concerns for the company. However, for full-year 2018, Autoliv has provided a positive outlook for its Passive Safety business.”

7/3/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2018 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

6/27/2018 – Autoliv had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe VNE will bring to market the first pure-play Automotive ADAS hardware supplier with Level 4/5 software capabilities (like a 3D-Mapping offering Roadscape (similar to Mobileye REM/TomTom HERE). Mizuho will host meetings with VNE CFO Mathias Hermansson in NY on the first day of its trading. A solid and growing ADAS and software order book. Veoneer has noted a strong ADAS order intake: up 3.5x in the last five years and up 48% in LTM (Exhibit 4), with new LiDAR wins at a major U.S. OEM, major Roadscape 3D- mapping wins at a U.S. customer, an L3 order with and first driver monitoring win in 2018. Veoneer sees solid growth in its Electronics TAM at a 10-12% CAGR through 2025, potential AEB take rates >70% by 2025 vs ~10% today (See Ex-1 and Ex-3).””

6/24/2018 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2018 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Autoliv was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.63. 9,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Autoliv Inc alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.15). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $223,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.