AT&T (T) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50 range for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38.

AT&T traded up $0.68, hitting $31.68, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 50,203,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,047,438. AT&T has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. HSBC raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

