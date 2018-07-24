Atria Investments LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 48.9% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 210,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,017 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 79.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $6,361,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6,707.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at $50,471,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics opened at $47.79 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.59%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.