Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (FXZ)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (BMV:FXZ) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FXZ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 109,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd alerts:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (BMV:FXZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.