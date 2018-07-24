Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,244,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Thor Industries by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,583,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,558,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 914,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,343,000 after acquiring an additional 68,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 898,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $161.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

