Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Air Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.6371025087075 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,113. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $590.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $316,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $31,081.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $864,687.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,910 shares of company stock worth $4,602,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.