Athersys (ATHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Athersys is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The company’s lead product candidate, ATHX-105, is an oral, selective 5HT2c receptor agonist in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of obesity. The company is also developing other orally active pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of metabolic and central nervous system disorders, utilizing proprietary technologies, including Random Activation of Gene Expression (RAGE). Athersys is developing MultiStem(r), its patented, adult-derived “off the shelf” stem cell product platform, for multiple disease indications, including damage caused by myocardial infarction, bone marrow transplantation/oncology support, ischemic stroke and other indications. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Athersys had a negative net margin of 1,112.74% and a negative return on equity of 119.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. equities research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,756.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Athersys stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 214.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Athersys worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

