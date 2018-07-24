ATBCoin Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $916,612.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,281.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $861.25 or 0.10400200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01936990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006118 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000996 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004157 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, Iquant, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.