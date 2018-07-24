AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Position Cut by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.46% of AstroNova worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 164.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Natalizia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALOT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,133. AstroNova Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.