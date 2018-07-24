Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). Astronics had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $179.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.86.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.