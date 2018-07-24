Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.