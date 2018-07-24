ASM International (ASMIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. ASM International had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Shares of ASM International traded up $0.60, hitting $57.69, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.54. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

