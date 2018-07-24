Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.48) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital cut shares of Ascential to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 425 ($5.63) to GBX 460 ($6.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($6.02).

Shares of Ascential opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.70) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 303.70 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 421 ($5.57).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

