Ascential’s (ASCL) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASCL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 425 ($5.63) to GBX 460 ($6.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.48) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 455 ($6.02).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.70) on Monday. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 303.70 ($4.02) and a one year high of GBX 421 ($5.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

