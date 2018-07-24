Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group opened at $70.90 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,102,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $973,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 13,449.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 174.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,456 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2,916.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

