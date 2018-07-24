Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co opened at $70.79 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. bought 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

