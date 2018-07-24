Artex Coin (ATX) Reaches Market Cap of $4,937.00

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Artex Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Artex Coin has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. Artex Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,937.00 and $73.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022132 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Artex Coin

Artex Coin (ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. Artex Coin’s official website is www.atxcoin.org

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

