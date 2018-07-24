Arista Networks (ANET) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arista Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.2935606728464 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $268.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $141.78 and a 1 year high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $2,963,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares in the company, valued at $496,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $27,529.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,937 shares of company stock valued at $40,795,445 over the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

