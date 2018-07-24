Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.