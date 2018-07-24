Argonaut Gold Inc Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Argonaut Gold had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

TSE AR opened at C$2.32 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

