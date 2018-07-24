Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.26 and last traded at $41.44. 633,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 972,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 321.04%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 404,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

