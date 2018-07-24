Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Arcus Biosciences opened at $11.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

