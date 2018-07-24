Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland opened at $47.23 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

