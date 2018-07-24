Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group opened at $29.04 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $940,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $499,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,417 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $10.67 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

