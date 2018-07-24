ARbit (ARB) One Day Volume Hits $987,250.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, ARbit has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ARbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. ARbit has a total market capitalization of $28,495.00 and approximately $987,250.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 8,203,320 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

