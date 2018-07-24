Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) to announce $4.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.96 million. Aratana Therapeutics reported sales of $5.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $38.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 168.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Aratana Therapeutics traded up $0.01, hitting $4.39, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,403. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aratana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.89.

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 117.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 726,903 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,617,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $487,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

