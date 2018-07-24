Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stake Lowered by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,848,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $666,857,000 after acquiring an additional 841,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,540,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,505,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 468,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,927,000 after acquiring an additional 683,337 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,063,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv opened at $92.73 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

