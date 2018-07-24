Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APVO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

APVO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 2,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 344,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 367,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 197,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

