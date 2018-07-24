Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Increased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $366,374,000 after purchasing an additional 395,878 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $29,433,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.51.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple opened at $191.61 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.30 and a 1 year high of $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $971.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.