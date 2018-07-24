Appian Corp (APPN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,155 shares in the company, valued at $321,432.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,100 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $684,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 297,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,756 and have sold 128,500 shares valued at $4,109,965. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Appian stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

