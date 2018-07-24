Antero Resources (AR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2018 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk/long reserve-life properties of Appalachian Basin is a major positive. It is encouraging that the company plans to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure. Antero also boasts a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital ratio of 35.3%, which is lower than most of its peers. This provides the company ample flexibility to pursue acquisitions or grow internally. Moreover, the firm is planning to increase the length of lateral drilling in the coming five years. This will help the upstream energy player to extract oil and natural gas more efficiently with minimal cost. Antero is projecting its average lateral length per completed well to be 12,700 feet in 2022, compared to less than 10,000 feet estimated for 2018.”

7/20/2018 – Antero Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Antero Resources Corp alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.54 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.