Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) is Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,154 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,066 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev makes up about 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $56,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 82,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 40.5% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 85.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 56.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $102.48 to $96.28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev traded up $0.08, reaching $104.97, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,256,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,115. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $91.70 and a 12 month high of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

