Analyzing Telekom Austria (TKAGY) and GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS: TKAGY) and GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

This table compares Telekom Austria and GCI Liberty Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 5.70% 11.79% 4.45% GCI Liberty Inc Class A -66.12% -50.07% -16.33%

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. GCI Liberty Inc Class A does not pay a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telekom Austria and GCI Liberty Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 2 0 0 2.00 GCI Liberty Inc Class A 0 1 1 0 2.50

GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.97%. Given GCI Liberty Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty Inc Class A is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and GCI Liberty Inc Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $4.95 billion 1.17 $389.34 million $1.36 12.82 GCI Liberty Inc Class A $919.20 million 5.43 -$24.24 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty Inc Class A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc Class A beats Telekom Austria on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. The company also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, it sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 6.0 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.