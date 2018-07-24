Analyzing Suncor Energy (SU) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P does not pay a dividend. Suncor Energy pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Suncor Energy and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy $25.34 billion 2.68 $3.44 billion $1.51 27.55 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.76 billion 0.16 -$103.80 million ($0.56) -13.62

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncor Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Suncor Energy and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy 11.85% 7.54% 3.84% Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -2.21% -31.77% -1.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Suncor Energy and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy 0 1 11 0 2.92 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 2 1 0 2.33

Suncor Energy presently has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Suncor Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Volatility and Risk

Suncor Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in four wind facilities in Ontario and Western Canada, including Adelaide, Chin Chute, Magrath, and Sunbridge. This segment also engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

