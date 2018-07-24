Analyzing Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) and Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Goosehead Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $14.02 billion 3.16 $1.49 billion $3.92 22.31 Goosehead Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56 Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $91.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.98%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Dividends

Marsh & McLennan Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Goosehead Insurance does not pay a dividend. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.11% 29.38% 10.77% Goosehead Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Goosehead Insurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

