Analyzing M/I Homes (MHO) and D. R. Horton (DHI)

M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) and D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of D. R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of D. R. Horton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares M/I Homes and D. R. Horton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $1.96 billion 0.39 $72.08 million $2.88 9.27 D. R. Horton $14.09 billion 1.12 $1.04 billion $2.74 15.28

D. R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than M/I Homes. M/I Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D. R. Horton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D. R. Horton has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for M/I Homes and D. R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 2 0 3.00 D. R. Horton 0 6 9 0 2.60

M/I Homes presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.00%. D. R. Horton has a consensus price target of $52.27, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than D. R. Horton.

Dividends

D. R. Horton pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. M/I Homes does not pay a dividend. D. R. Horton pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. D. R. Horton has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and D. R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 3.56% 12.38% 5.01% D. R. Horton 7.58% 15.83% 9.94%

Summary

D. R. Horton beats M/I Homes on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, the company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. It primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

