Analyzing Enzo Biochem (ENZ) & ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) and ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enzo Biochem and ELEKTA AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A ELEKTA AB/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzo Biochem and ELEKTA AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $107.80 million 2.12 -$2.50 million N/A N/A ELEKTA AB/ADR $1.23 billion 4.19 $14.30 million $0.04 348.25

ELEKTA AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Enzo Biochem.

Dividends

ELEKTA AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enzo Biochem does not pay a dividend. ELEKTA AB/ADR pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELEKTA AB/ADR has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and ELEKTA AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -4.12% -6.31% -5.16% ELEKTA AB/ADR 5.80% 9.70% 3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ELEKTA AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ELEKTA AB/ADR beats Enzo Biochem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing ?STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies. Its neuroscience solutions comprise Gamma Knife radiosurgery for the treatment of brain disorders; stereotactic neurosurgery; and surgical navigation accessories, as well as Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography platform. The company also provides oncology treatment solutions, such as Precise Treatment System, a digital treatment system; Elekta Axesse, a stereotactic radiation therapy system; Elekta Compact, a gateway to RT for oncology centers; Elekta Synergy system that visualizes tumor targets and normal tissue, and their movement between and during fractions; treatment planning systems; oncology information systems solutions; Versa HD, a linear accelerator; and Elekta Infinity system for volumetric arc modulated therapy, as well as various treatment techniques. In addition, it offers brachytherapy solutions that include afterloading platforms; real-time prostate solutions; Oncentra Brachy, a radiotherapy treatment planning system; Esteya for treating skin cancer; and applicators. Further, the company provides software products, including MOSAIQ oncology information system; Oncology Informatics/Data Alliances that streamlines the flow of information in the cancer care team; medical oncology software; Clarity Soft Tissue Visualization, a software for radiation therapy; Monaco, a treatment planning system; Venezia, an applicator for treating gynecological cancer; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data solution. It also offers installation, implementation, training, education, and consultative services. It primarily serves hospitals and academic institutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

